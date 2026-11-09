Bill Skarsgard reveals how he keeps his misbehaving kids in check

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Bill Skarsgard has a bit of a sinister side, and he doesn’t shy away from playing it out in dire straits. The actor has shared that he uses the voice of his terrifying ‘IT’ character Pennywise when his kids misbehave.

The 36-year-old actor has played Stephen King's horror clown in two films, ‘IT’ and the sequel ‘IT: Chapter 2’, as well as in TV series ‘IT: Welcome To Derry’ and he has said that his two children with partner Alida Morberg sometimes hear the creepy voice of Pennywise as well as the vampire from his 2024 Nosferatu remake.

The actor recently appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, where he was asked if his children had heard his "Pennywise voice".

Responding to the same, he said, "Yeah, if they misbehave. He can slip out there. Can slip in, can slip out and Nosferatu can pop in. There’s a whole colourful bunch of schizophrenic daddy”.

During the podcast, the actor also shared that he didn't get a call from the producers of the next ‘James Bond’ movie to audition for the role as the superspy, but he's adamant he would much rather play a villain in the film like Mads Mikkelsen's role as Le Chiffre opposite Daniel Craig in ‘Casino Royale’.

He said, “They didn’t call me about James Bond. I don’t know what that was about. Every single British, Australian (actor) but maybe they were like, 'We can’t do a Swede for this guy'. I wasn’t even thrown into the mix. I just want to go in and do one Mads Mikkelsen villain”.

He added of playing bad guys, "It’s not something that I’m actively looking for, but if I feel compelled to do something, yeah. It’s the weird thing. A lot of people ask me, what goes into picking your roles or whatever and I don’t really know how to say it other than I feel drawn or compelled to”.

“But I’ve also noticed that I don’t want to become jaded. Which means that I think I could probably go long stretches without working and waiting for something to be compelling enough for me to work on. For a villain, it would have to be something that felt original to me, that was something that I hadn’t done before. I feel, kind of, spent with those things. But there are villains (that) could be really fun in different ways and if it’s the right kind”, he added.

--IANS

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