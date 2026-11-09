November 09, 2026 10:26 PM हिंदी

Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Atlee marked 12 years of marriage with wife Priya by sharing a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude for her unconditional love, support and companionship.

The ‘Jawan’ filmmaker looked back on their journey together, revealing that their bond goes back nearly 18 years. Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared an emotional message for Priya, recalling how he had always wished for a true friend who would stand by him through every phase of life. He wrote that while he had prayed for a beautiful life, he received something even more special in the form of his wife.

“Since childhood, I’ve always heard that all you need in life is one true friend who will stand by you forever. I prayed to God for a beautiful life, but He blessed me with something far greater — YOU. You stood by me through every phase of life, turned a boy into a man, a man into a gentleman, and made me a husband, a father, and above all, a better human being. The world may celebrate my success, but deep inside, I know that everything I am today is because of your unconditional love, kindness, and belief in me. 12 beautiful years of marriage and almost 18 years of friendship,” he wrote.

Atlee went on to state, “My greatest achievement in life will always be having you by my side. Without you, I am nothing. With you, I have everything. Thank you for being my best friend, my love, my strength, and my everything. Thank you for choosing me, every single day. Happy 12th Anniversary, my Laddoo, my Suji! @priyaatlee Love you forever and beyond!.”

Atlee and Priya have been together for nearly 18 years and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary this year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, in January 2023. They often share glimpses of their personal life and family moments on social media.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar speaks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on Ukraine conflict, diplomatic initiatives

EAM Jaishankar speaks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on Ukraine conflict, diplomatic initiatives

Trump blames Iran war for Republican losses

Trump blames Iran war for Republican losses in midterm polls

Smriti Mandhana to lead defending champions Maharashtra in Senior Women’s T20 Super League

Smriti Mandhana to lead defending champions Maharashtra in Senior Women’s T20 Super League

Bill Skarsgard reveals how he keeps his misbehaving kids in check

Bill Skarsgard reveals how he keeps his misbehaving kids in check

Jennifer Garner revisits 'incredible' time from her marriage with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner revisits 'incredible' time from her marriage with Ben Affleck

India faces $6.5 trillion funding gap to achieve Net Zero target by 2070: Report

India faces $6.5 trillion funding gap to achieve Net Zero target by 2070: Report

Gujarat families avoid medical debt as 'Ayushman Bharat' covers costs (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat families avoid medical debt as 'Ayushman Bharat' covers costs

Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Pak forces extrajudicially kill civilian, forcibly disappear another in Balochistan (File image)

Pak forces extrajudicially kill civilian, forcibly disappear another in Balochistan

India, Saudi Arabia sign Haj 2027 agreement, India’s quota set at 175,025 pilgrims

India and Saudi Arabia sign Haj 2027 agreement, India’s quota set at 175,025 pilgrims