Atlee shares emotional post for wife Priya on wedding anniversary:  ‘You turned a boy into a man’

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Atlee marked 12 years of marriage with wife Priya by sharing a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude for her unconditional love, support and companionship.

The ‘Jawan’ filmmaker looked back on their journey together, revealing that their bond goes back nearly 18 years. Taking to Instagram, Atlee shared an emotional message for Priya, recalling how he had always wished for a true friend who would stand by him through every phase of life. He wrote that while he had prayed for a beautiful life, he received something even more special in the form of his wife.

“Since childhood, I’ve always heard that all you need in life is one true friend who will stand by you forever. I prayed to God for a beautiful life, but He blessed me with something far greater — YOU. You stood by me through every phase of life, turned a boy into a man, a man into a gentleman, and made me a husband, a father, and above all, a better human being. The world may celebrate my success, but deep inside, I know that everything I am today is because of your unconditional love, kindness, and belief in me. 12 beautiful years of marriage and almost 18 years of friendship,” he wrote.

Atlee went on to state, “My greatest achievement in life will always be having you by my side. Without you, I am nothing. With you, I have everything. Thank you for being my best friend, my love, my strength, and my everything. Thank you for choosing me, every single day. Happy 12th Anniversary, my Laddoo, my Suji! @priyaatlee Love you forever and beyond!.”

Atlee and Priya have been together for nearly 18 years and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary this year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Meer, in January 2023. They often share glimpses of their personal life and family moments on social media.

--IANS

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