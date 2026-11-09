Pak forces extrajudicially kill civilian, forcibly disappear another in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 9 (IANS) As violence against civilians continues unabated across Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation on Monday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of a man and the enforced disappearance of another woman in Balochistan.

Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), revealed that the mutilated body of 17-year-old student Sameer Nasir Baloch was recovered near the water supply in the Dazan area of the province on Sunday, following his enforced disappearance

Citing reports, the rights body said Sameer, son of Nasir Baloch, was forcibly taken by Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) personnel during a military raid on Gubord village on October 24, 2026. It added that during the raid, security personnel reportedly harassed and threatened women and children, searched multiple homes, and looted cash, gold, and other belongings.

Sameer was allegedly abducted alongside three other individuals, including 17-year-old student Waseem Baloch; and two brothers, 30-year-old farmer Sagheer Baloch, and 27-year-old driver Zaheer Baloch (27), with their whereabouts remaining unknown.

“The recovery of Sameer's body raises grave concerns about extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, and the safety of those still missing. Enforced disappearance and extrajudicial execution constitute serious violations of international human rights law and must never be tolerated,” Paank stated.

Paank called on Pakistani authorities to conduct an immediate, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into Sameer's death, with all those responsible being held accountable in accordance with international standards.

It further urged the authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Waseem, Sagheer, and Zaheer, ensure their safe recovery, and provide their families with information about their fate.

Highlighting the relentless atrocities against civilians, Paank strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of 21-year-old woman Shaista Noor Kalmati by the Pakistani Army following a raid at her residence in Panwan village of Gwadar district on Sunday night.

The rights body said that Shaista is the elder sister of Ali Asghar Kalmati, a minor boy whom Pakistani forces had already forcibly disappeared on April 16, 2026.

“Like dozens of other families in Panwan, the family is a target of collective punishment. The Pakistan Army has also demolished homes belonging to these families. After repeated house demolitions, abduction-style arrests and enforced disappearances, large numbers of people have left Panwan and moved to Western Balochistan,” Paank stated.

“In the area, the Pakistan Army, besides its direct actions, harasses people through its local death squads. Under economic and social siege, the local population lives under severe psychological pressure and constant fear, and many families have become internally displaced in their own homeland,” it added.

Paank called on international human rights organisations, the United Nations and the international community to take urgent notice of the continued enforced disappearances of Baloch women, minors, students and civilians, and to press Pakistan to end this abusive practice.

The rights body further demanded the immediate and safe recovery of Shaista Noor Kalmati and her brother Ali Asghar Kalmati.

--IANS

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