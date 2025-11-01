November 01, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

Bihar’s ‘Jeevika Didi’ kitchens turn aspirations into reality for thousands of women

Bihar’s ‘Jeevika Didi’ kitchens turn aspirations into reality for thousands of women

Bihar Sharif, Nov 1 (IANS) The "Jeevika Didi" kitchens in Bihar are doing more than serving meals -- they are changing the lives of women across the state, turning aspirations into reality and empowering them to become self-reliant. From humble beginnings to financial independence, the programme has become a beacon of hope for thousands of women.

Pushpa, a Jeevika Didi for over 15 years, shared her experience with IANS: "I have been associated with the Jeevika canteen for five years. Earlier, we lived in the village and struggled with small loans and limited income. Now, working in this canteen has transformed our lives. My children are getting an education, and we live comfortably.

"This programme has taught me a lot and given me the chance to meet officials and learn new skills. I am hopeful that with government support, we will continue to progress and even start our own business. I received Rs 10,000 from the scheme, which I used to buy a sewing machine. This will help me earn more, and I am grateful for the government’s initiative.”

Sujanti Devi, another Jeevika Didi, echoed similar sentiments: “Working in the kitchen has brought immense benefits. Earlier, we did manual labour in the village and could barely support our children’s education. Now, I earn regularly, manage my household, and my children study well. With the Rs 10,000 support from the Nitish Kumar government, I bought a pushcart for my husband’s transport work, reducing our reliance on loans. I feel independent and stress-free.”

Sanju Devi, who previously worked as a craftsperson in Delhi, said: “Being part of Jeevika Didi kitchens in Bihar has completely changed my life. I now stay with my children, save on rent, and earn a regular salary. We also received Rs 10,000, which I used to improve my husband’s e-rickshaw. Programmes like these make women self-reliant, and we are grateful to the Nitish government.”

Even the beneficiaries of the kitchens appreciate the initiative.

Shreekant Kumar, a regular customer, said: "For Rs 40, I get a full, hygienic meal with vegetables, rice, lentils, and chutney. The food is clean, tasty, and comparable to private restaurants. Programmes like Jeevika Didi kitchens benefit ordinary citizens and deserve full support. It is heartening to see the government’s focus on empowering women and providing nutritious, affordable meals to the public.”

“All the Jeevika Didis beamed with joy when reminded of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to make them Lakhpati Didis. Sharing their happiness with IANS, they said they would always remain grateful to PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their visionary plan to empower them financially.”

Through Jeevika Didi, Bihar is not only ensuring food security but also nurturing women entrepreneurs, paving the way for a new generation of financially independent "Lakhpati Didis".

--IANS

brt/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Strong GST collections belies absurd fear of large falls, states turn net gainers: SBI Research

Strong GST collections belies absurd fear of large falls, states turn net gainers: SBI Research

Pranav, Pranesh, SS Ganguly provide winning start for India, Divya Deshmukh goes down fighting in first game in the opening round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Arpora, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: GCA

FIDE World Cup: Pranav, Pranesh, Ganguly provide winning start for India, Divya Deshmukh goes down fighting in first game

Coal India’s production increased nearly 10-fold in 5 decades

Coal India’s production increased nearly 10-fold in 5 decades

Anand’s dropout crisis reversed: Hundreds of students return to classrooms

Anand’s dropout crisis reversed: Hundreds of students return to classrooms

Awami League commands strong support base in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Awami League commands strong support base in Bangladesh: Report

Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar shoot a romantic video; fans ask them to get back together

Exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar shoot a romantic video; fans ask them to get back together

Farah Khan says, 'Ananya Panday could have been my daughter,' referring to her massive crush on Chunky Panday

Farah Khan says, 'Ananya Panday could have been my daughter,' referring to her massive crush on Chunky Panday

Poor quality, frequent malfunctions undermine confidence in Chinese arms: Report (File image)

Poor quality, frequent malfunctions undermine confidence in Chinese arms: Report

Anirban Lahiri shoots 12-under, Tom McKibbin stays in front at Link Hong Kong Open in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Anirban shoots 12-under, McKibbin stays in front at Link Hong Kong Open

‘We won’t forget or forgive’: 1984 riot survivors attack Congress, urge swift justice

‘We won’t forget or forgive’: 1984 riot survivors attack Congress, urge swift justice