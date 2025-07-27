Bihar: Vaishali’s Mintu Sahni elated to get pucca house under PMAY; thanks PM Modi-led govt

Vaishali, July 27 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has brought significant change in the lives of people by helping them realize the dream of pucca house. In Bihar’s Vaishali, daily wager Mintu Sahni got a fresh ray of hope in his life after he became one of the beneficiaries of PMAY scheme and got a pucca house.

This has brought cheer on his and his family’s faces and their happiness knows no bounds after their long-standing dream turned into a reality.

Mintu Sahni works as a daily wage labour. Owing to his family backgroud, he barely met his and family expenses and never ever thought of owning a house but the PMAY scheme has made it possible.

Mintu Sahni, a native of Jandaha block, speaking to IANS said that their financial condition was so weak that building a pucca house was a distant dream for us.

“We used to earn daily and eat daily. We had to live with the children in a hut-like house. The family had to face a lot of problems during the rainy season due to the leaking roof. But now the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has given us a new life,” he said.

Sharing his joy, he further stated: “We are building a permanent house with the financial assistance received under the scheme. Now we are neither worried about rain nor the safety of the children. Now with the construction of a permanent house, the children will get a better environment for studying and living. This scheme is a boon for us.”

PMAY, started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not only provided shelter to the poor families of Vaishali but also strengthened their social and economic condition.

Notably, Mintu Sahni is not alone. He is one of the hundreds of families in Vaishali district, who have got an opportunity to to live a dignified and respectable life.

The widespread impact of this scheme is being seen in Jandaha block of Vaishali district. According to the local administration, thousands of families have received benefits of this scheme so far, and the process of construction of houses of many other families is underway.

