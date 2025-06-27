Bihar: Tricycles distributed to 550 differently-abled individuals at special Divyang camp

Bhagalpur, June 26 (IANS) A special camp was organised in the city’s Kahalgaon area on Thursday, where more than 500 tricycles, hearing aids and other disability-support systems were handed over to differently-abled people.

The event held under the aegis of two popular government schemes namely -- Assistance to Persons with Disabilities (ADIP) and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) saw a huge turnout of people and beneficiaries, who got assistance in the form of tricycles, sticks, hearing aids, dental and other items.

The beneficiaries praised the government’s efforts towards their welfare and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Nartendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagalpur MP Ajay Kumar Mandal said that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister have always been dedicated to helping the specially-abled people.

Ajay Mandal told IANS that the scheme run by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has the unwavering support of Prime Minister Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

This is for the second time that such a camp for divyangs was organised in the city.

Ajay Mandal further said: “In my last tenure, I handed over tricycles to 4,000 Divyangjans. This time also, about 2,000 people were given various types of equipments. There are tricycles, e-rickshaws, crutches, commodes, canes, hearing aids, etc."

Arpana, one of the organisers, said that the camp was at the sub-division level and tricycles was given to hundreds of divyangs to empower them and make them self-reliant.

Besides the distribution of hearing aids and other equipment, a team of doctors also conducted diagnostic tests on many of the divyangs and examined their health.

There were many first-timers to the camp, who got themselves registered under the government scheme and then received the benefits.

Mannu Gupta, who came from Kirtania Panchayat, said that he was very happy to get a tricycle.

“It will be very easy for me to go to the market or anywhere. Bringing and taking goods anywhere will also become very easy now. I thank PM Modi for this,” he said.

--IANS

mr/pgh