November 13, 2025 10:22 PM हिंदी

Bihar polls: ECI finalises arrangements for counting

Bihar polls: ECI finalises arrangements for counting

Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed all arrangements for the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 14.

Counting will take place across all 243 Assembly constituencies in the state.

According to officials, 243 Returning Officers (ROs) will oversee the process, assisted by 243 Counting Observers, in the presence of contesting candidates and their authorised agents.

A total of 4,372 counting tables have been set up, each manned by a counting supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer.

Over 18,000 counting agents appointed by candidates will monitor the counting process to ensure fairness and transparency.

The counting will begin at 8:00 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 a.m.

The ECI has directed that postal ballot counting be completed before the penultimate round of EVM counting.

During the EVM counting process, Control Units will be presented to the counting agents to verify intact seals and matching serial numbers with those recorded in Form 17C (Part I).

The number of votes recorded in the EVMs will be cross-checked with Form 17C entries, and in case of any discrepancy, VVPAT slips from the concerned polling station will be mandatorily counted.

After completion of EVM counting, a random selection of five polling stations per constituency will be made for VVPAT verification.

The slips will be matched with the EVM results in the presence of candidates and their counting agents.

The final results will be compiled and released round-wise and constituency-wise by the respective ROs.

Official results will be available on the ECI’s results portal — https://results.eci.gov.in.

The Commission has advised the public and media to rely only on the official ECI portal for accurate and verified updates, warning against misinformation from unofficial sources.

TV channels and digital media platforms have also been cautioned to ensure accuracy in reporting.

--IANS

ajk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Farah Khan Ali condemns insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health & her late mother's cremation: ‘What Happened to Humanity?’

Farah Khan Ali condemns insensitivity towards Dharmendra's health & her late mother's cremation: ‘What Happened to Humanity?’

JP Nadda, U'Khand CM Dhami hail PM Modi's leadership as India emerges frontrunner in TB control

JP Nadda, U'Khand CM Dhami hail PM Modi's leadership as India emerges frontrunner in TB control

Medinipur BLOs protest over data entry work under SIR, submit memorandum to BDO

Medinipur BLOs protest over data entry work under SIR, submit memorandum to BDO

Anupam Kher reveals interesting facts about his iconic Dr. Dang uniform in ‘Karma’

Anupam Kher reveals interesting facts about his iconic Dr. Dang uniform in ‘Karma’

Nikitin Dheer slams paparazzi for conduct on Dharmendra, Jeetendra videos: Feels like you're encircled by vultures

Nikitin Dheer slams paparazzi for conduct on Dharmendra, Jeetendra videos: Feels like you're encircled by vultures

Rights body slams Turkey over crackdown on Uyghurs (File image)

Rights body slams Turkey over crackdown on Uyghurs

From VfB Stuttgart's bench to Germany's front line, Nick Woltemade's wild year goes on and on ahead of Germany's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg on Friday and Slovakia on Monday. Photo credit: Vfb Stuttgart

Football: From Stuttgart's bench to Germany's front line, Woltemade's wild year goes on and on

Winner of six international awards ‘Kinaru’ to release on November 14 (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Winner of six international awards ‘Kinaru’ to release on November 14

No hint of ‘vote chori’ as claimed by Rahul Gandhi: Axis CMD Pradeep Gupta on Bihar exit poll (IANS Interview)

No hint of ‘vote chori’ as claimed by Rahul Gandhi: Axis CMD Pradeep Gupta on Bihar exit poll (IANS Interview)

Dawood-linked drug network; Bollywood celebs, politicians named in probe (IANS Exclusive)

Dawood-linked drug network: Bollywood celebs, politicians named in probe (IANS Exclusive)