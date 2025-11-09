November 09, 2025 7:58 AM हिंदी

Bihar polls 2025: Campaigning to end for second phase, voting on Nov 11 for 122 seats

Bihar polls 2025: Campaigning to end for second phase, voting on Nov 11 for 122 seats

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are entering their decisive stage, with campaigning for the second and final phase set to conclude at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After weeks of intense political activity, parties will now shift their focus to polling day, November 11, when voters across 20 districts will determine the next government in the state.

The second phase is significantly larger than the first, with 122 assembly constituencies going to the polls.

According to data from the Election Commission, a total of 1,302 candidates are in the fray, including 1,165 men, 136 women, and one third-gender candidate. Over 37 million voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase, comprising 19.5 million men and 17.4 million women.

The first phase of voting, held on November 6, recorded a 64.6 per cent voter turnout, with Begusarai recording the highest at 67.32 per cent, while Sheikhpura recorded the lowest at 52.36 per cent till 5 p.m. The Election Commission termed the turnout encouraging, reflecting strong public engagement in the electoral process.

The two main alliances, the ruling NDA, led by the BJP and JD(U), and the Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the RJD and Congress, are making their final appeals to voters.

The BJP hailed the high turnout as proof of “pro-incumbency” and confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s governance, while the Congress claimed its internal assessments indicated that “12 out of 15 ministers” contesting in the first phase were likely to lose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies across the state, called the voter enthusiasm a “reflection of public trust in the track record of Narendra and Nitish.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah also led an aggressive campaign push on Friday, addressing three rallies and holding a massive roadshow as part of the NDA’s last outreach effort before the campaigning deadline.

With campaigning ending today, all eyes now turn to November 11, when Bihar’s electorate will decide the fate of 122 constituencies. The results will be announced on November 14.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Sussanne Khan says 'you will always be our guiding light' as she remembers late mother Zarine Khan

Sussanne Khan says 'you will always be our guiding light' as she remembers late mother Zarine Khan

Bihar polls 2025: Campaigning to end for second phase, voting on Nov 11 for 122 seats

Bihar polls 2025: Campaigning to end for second phase, voting on Nov 11 for 122 seats

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about struggles of fatherhood

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about struggles of fatherhood

Novak Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens, ends Lorenzo Musetti's bid to join the line-up in the ATP Final in Turin. Photo credit: ATP Tour

ATP Tour: Djokovic wins 101st title in Athens, ends Musetti's Turin bid

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success

Asian Cricket Council to hold more events after Asia Cup success: Report

Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in Air Rifle final in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Photo credit:NRAI

ISSF World C'ship: Arjun Babuta finishes seventh in Air Rifle final (Ld)

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in third and final ODI at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, win series 2-1. Photo credit: ProteasMenCSA/X

3rd ODI: Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets, win series

Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Tej Pratap-Ravi Kishan meet at Patna airport again sparks speculation

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav reiterates job pledge in Nawada and Gaya

SS-UBT names 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra local body polls

SS-UBT names 40 star campaigners for Maharashtra local body polls