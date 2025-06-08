June 08, 2025 12:25 AM हिंदी

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries got eyes operated on for free in Nalanda, praise Modi govt

Nalanda (Bihar), June 7 (IANS) Beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme, are getting free treatment in 'Netra Jyoti Seva Mandiram', a hospital built by a social organisation in Nalanda district of Bihar.

Patients who got their eyes operated on for free praised the scheme of the central government.

Many public welfare schemes are being run by the central government, keeping the poor class in mind. Ayushman Bharat is one of them, through which the poor are getting financial help.

Shail Kumari, a woman from Gandhi Tola, Rajgir, told IANS, "Earlier, I could not see with my eyes, I had low vision. The doctor talked about an eye operation. Due to having an Ayushman card, we have received free treatment in the hospital. We got the card made from Anganwadi. Cards for all the members of the family have been made. We have got a lot of benefit from this."

Praising the government, he said, "The poor families who do not have money for expensive treatment can get free treatment through this. PM Modi's scheme is very beneficial. It has been appreciated a lot by poor families. If I did not have this card today, I would not have been able to get my eyes treated."

Rajendra Singh of Lakhisarai district said, "I got my eye operation done through the Ayushman card. I have got a lot of facilities in the hospital. The poor are getting a lot of benefits from the Ayushman card. If we did not have the Ayushman card, we would have to take money from somewhere and get our operation done, but due to having the card, we got free treatment."

He said, "We thank the Prime Minister that he launched this scheme for the poor. I wish him a long life. I could not see with my eyes, but now this problem is gone. I feel that my life has increased, childhood has come, a big change has come."

--IANS

uk

