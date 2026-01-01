Pratik Gandhi spends the last day of 2025 the old school way

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) As we enter the New Year, actor Pratik Gandhi decided to spend his last day of 2025 the same way a lot of people did back in the 80's and 90’s. The 'Dhoom Dhaam' actor enjoyed watching the iconic "Sholay" with his loved ones, as part of his New Year celebration.

He even shared a note on his Instagram saying, "Spent the last day of 2025 the old school way...Like most of us did back in 80’s and 90’s. Sitting together with family, revisiting one of my childhood favourites, SHOLAY (sic)."

Revealing how re-watching a movie that was once a big part of your childhood brings back a lot of fond memories, Pratik added, "There’s something deeply moving about watching a film that once shaped your imagination, now through older eyes and a fuller heart. The crackle of nostalgia, the timeless music that still gives goosebumps, the dialogues we somehow remember by heart, and characters etched forever into our collective soul."

For the 'Phule' actor, "Sholay" works as a reminder of a simpler time, when life was surrounded by family's laughter and the magic of cinema.

Reflecting on some good old memories before stepping into 2026, Pratik went on to share, "It wasn’t just a movie today, it was a reminder of simpler times, shared laughter, familiar silences, and the magic of cinema created with pure conviction by true legends. As the year comes to an end, I couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate stories that never fade and memories that only grow warmer with time."

He concluded the post, reminding everyone that, "Some classics don’t belong to the past, they live with us, forever."

Released on August 15, 1975, "Sholay" turned 50 in 2025, a milestone moment in cinematic history.

With its iconic characters and memorable dialogues, the film continues to remain fresh in the memory of movie buffs even after decades.

