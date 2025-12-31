‘Delhi recorded best air quality in seven years in 2025, barring COVID period’

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Delhi witnessed a significant improvement in its air quality in 2025, recording the lowest average PM2.5 and PM10 concentration levels in the last seven years, barring the COVID-affected year of 2020, according to official data. The year also saw the highest number of ‘Good’ to ‘Satisfactory’ Air Quality Index (AQI) days since 2018, excluding 2020.

Data shows that 2025 recorded 79 days with AQI between 0 and 100, placing them in the ‘Good’ and ‘Satisfactory’ categories. This is the second-highest count after 2020, when pandemic-related restrictions had sharply reduced pollution levels. In comparison, Delhi recorded 66 such days in 2024, 61 in 2023, and 53 in 2018.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), established in 2021 for the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, attributed the improvement to sustained policy measures and consistent field-level action. Since its inception, CAQM has issued multiple directions, advisories and orders targeting pollution sources, along with year-round coordination among stakeholders.

Despite challenging meteorological conditions, 2025 recorded only eight ‘Severe to Severe+’ AQI days, the second-lowest number since 2018. This is significantly lower than 2019, which witnessed 25 such days. Officials noted that stagnant wind conditions and unfavourable weather during December 2025 led to a high monthly average AQI of 351, but this did not offset the overall annual improvement.

Every month, February and July 2025 registered the lowest average AQI for these months since 2018, even lower than the COVID year. Moreover, January, May and June 2025 recorded the second-lowest average AQI levels in the last seven years, barring 2020.

Annual data further underlines the trend. Delhi’s average AQI in 2025 stood at 201, the lowest since 2018, except for 2020. For comparison, the average AQI was 209 in 2024, 204 in 2023, and 225 in 2018.

Particulate matter levels also showed improvement. The daily average PM10 concentration in 2025 was 197 µg/m³, down from 212 µg/m³ in 2024 and 241 µg/m³ in 2018. Similarly, daily average PM2.5 levels fell to 96 µg/m³ in 2025, compared to 104 µg/m³ in 2024 and 113 µg/m³ in 2018. Again, only the year 2020 recorded lower averages.

Officials said the gains reflect persistent enforcement, targeted interventions, and long-term pollution control strategies, even as seasonal and meteorological challenges continue to affect winter air quality.

“With sustained field-level efforts and quantified policy initiatives in the short, medium and long term, Delhi’s air quality is expected to show further gradual but marked improvement year on year,” officials said.

While experts caution that winter pollution spikes remain a concern, the 2025 data suggest that structural measures are beginning to deliver measurable results for the national capital’s air quality.

