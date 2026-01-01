Triptii Dimri nurses a wounded Prabhas with a cigarette in the first poster of 'Spirit'

January 01, 2026 8:17 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Keeping his tradition of New Year unveils intact, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga released the first poster of his much-awaited next "Spirit" at midnight on January 1st.

The poster features a wounded Prabhas standing by the window, while Triptii can be seen lighting his cigarette.

A bare-chested Prabhas posed in off-white pants and dark glasses with a bottle of liquor in his hands. Triptii, on the other hand, wore a beige attire, along with a gold bangle on her right wrist.

Sharing the primary look of "Spirit" on social media, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote "INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 (sic)."

It must be noted that while "Spirit" marks the filmmaker's first professional association with Prabhas, he has worked with Triptii in "Animal", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

"Spirit" went on the floor in November 2025. The Mahurat ceremony was attended by several big names from the entertainment industry, including Mega star Chiranjeevi, who was a part of the event as a special guest.

Sharing some pictures from the launch event, Bhadrakali Pictures, the production house of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, took to their X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "India’s biggest superstar #Prabhas’s 'SPIRIT' has been launched with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu as the special guest."

Touched by Chiranjeevi's gesture, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also penned a gratitude note for the Megastar on social media that read, "Heartfelt thank you to our MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI sir for blessing the event with his presence. Sir..... your gesture is unforgettable — we all love you @KChiruTweets #SPIRIT MUHURTHAM".

Marking Prabhas’ birthday on October 23, the makers also released a promotional teaser from the movie, ‘sound story’, using Prakash Raj and Prabhas’s voice to introduce the film’s world.

Apart from Prabhas and Triptii, the project will also see Prakash Raj, Vivek Oberoi, and Kanchana as the ancillary cast.

