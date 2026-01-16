January 16, 2026 9:48 PM हिंदी

Bihar: Millet noodles, made from Ragi and jowar offer healthier options for children  

Bihar: Millet noodles, made from Ragi and jowar offer healthier options for children  

Patna, Jan 16 (IANS) The wide range of homegrown millet-made noodles (comprising ragi, bajra and jowar) represent the new age superfood, bringing the focus back on our forgotten culinary traditions and also myriad health benefits associated with it.

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the agricultural scientists at Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) in Bhagalpur have developed ‘noodles’ made from ragi and jowar and are being touted as "Nutri Tiffin Box" for children.

Also, with the Central government classifying the traditional millets as ‘superfood’, there has been growing interest among gourmands, restaurateurs, as well as noodle manufacturers to take a step forward to customise two-minute fast-food on lines of these grains – considered a staple in traditional Indian cooking.

According to a Bihar Agricultural University official, the ragi and jowar-made noodles will be presented before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his upcoming "Samriddhi Yatra" (Prosperity Journey).

BAU Vice-Chancellor Dr D.R. Singh described the millet-based noodles as a healthy alternative to refined flour-made Maggi or other brands and also pitched for its market linkage, so that the products can be distributed through the Jeevika self-help groups in Bihar.

He further suggested that these jowar and ragi noodles, as part of the Nutri Tiffin Box, be included in the mid-day meal programme in schools.

“Due to their abundance of nutrition and fibre, they are beneficial for children, the elderly, and patients,” he opined.

During the press briefing, the Vice-Chancellor also offered samples of the noodles for testing.

Further, explaining the benefits of millet-made noodles, Dr Singh said, "We have developed Nutri Tiffin Boxes made from millets. Currently, Maggi available in the market is mostly made from refined flour, contains little fibre, is low in protein, and is not very healthy for children to eat as a snack. It was not suitable for tiffin boxes."

He also mentioned that plans are underway to set up stalls for millet-based products at places like Patna Airport and Purnea Airport, subject to obtaining the necessary permissions.

--IANS

mr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Mamata's sudden attempt at religious realignment fuels poll speculations

Mamata's sudden attempt at religious realignment fuels poll speculations

Modi govt changed Startup landscape, half of new firms from small cities: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Modi govt changed Startup landscape, half of new firms from small cities: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Indian financial assistance helps Nepal build new school infrastructure

Indian financial assistance helps Nepal build new school infrastructure

Media watchdog voices deep concern over arrests of Afghan journalists in Pakistan

Media watchdog voices deep concern over arrests of Afghan journalists in Pakistan

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India squad for T20Is against New Zealand; Washington Sundar ruled out of five-match series with side strain. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Iyer, Bishnoi drafted into India squad for T20Is against NZ; Sundar ruled out with side strain

Pakistan: Families live in fear after severe misuse of blasphemy laws (File image)

Pakistan: Families live in fear after severe misuse of blasphemy laws

Phase 2 development of Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port to begin on January 24

Phase 2 development of Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port to begin on January 24

Lakshya Sen crashes out as India's campaign in India Open 2026, the BWF World Tour Super 750 event, comes to an end at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: BAI

India Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen crashes out as India's campaign comes to an end

Tax authorities revive assessment on Tiger Global's Flipkart share sale

Tax authorities revive assessment on Tiger Global's Flipkart share sale

International and Indian elite runners brace to battle for honours at Mumbai Marathon to be run in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: Photo credit: IANS

International and Indian elite runners brace to battle for honours at Mumbai Marathon