Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Karakat, May 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bihar, received a rousing welcome in Karakat as he launched development projects worth over Rs 48,520 crore on Friday.

Addressing a massive rally, the Prime Minister invoked the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, declaring, “Pran jaaye par vachan na jaaye” as the cornerstone of his governance, a promise once made should never be broken.

The rally saw thousands gather from across the region, many of whom expressed emotional gratitude for the Prime Minister’s developmental efforts and strong national security stance.

PM Modi underlined that his visit follows the fulfilment of a commitment made after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

“On April 22, terrorists attacked our brothers in Pahalgam. I promised the nation, from Bihar’s soil, that they would face consequences. I have come to Bihar after fulfilling that promise,” PM Modi declared.

Local attendees who were present at the PM Modi rally expressed happiness.

Subodh, a resident of Bikramganj, said, “I am happy PM Modi came here. The projects he launched will uplift Bihar. We were left behind during the 1991 reforms, but now we are part of Viksit Bharat.”

Another attendee proudly showed a sketch he made of the Prime Minister, stating, “His face reflects determination. Just his image should strike fear into terrorists’ hearts.”

BJP spokespersons said, “PM Modi always fulfils his word. After Operation Sindoor and the Indian armed forces’ swift response to the Pahalgam incident, Bihar feels a sense of pride and security.”

Tejas Kumar, another local, likened PM Modi to a “divine figure”.

“PM Modi is like a god. I am proud of how India avenged the terror attack. His leadership is unmatched,” Kumar said.

Chandan Tiwari added, “Seeing PM Modi in person was inspiring. He’s transformed India. Today, we’re a nation that confronts terrorism head-on.”

Vivek Lal Yadav emphasised PM Modi’s track record: “He fulfilled his promises. Terrorism is being rooted out. And with new projects, Bihar is finally getting its due.”

Echoing the mood, Raj Pratap remarked, “What PM Modi has done against terrorism is commendable. It shows true leadership.”

Finally, Dharmendra summed up the collective sentiment: “Bikramganj waited eagerly for this day. Everyone is thrilled to have seen and heard PM Modi in person.”

--IANS

jk/dan