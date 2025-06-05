June 05, 2025 12:31 PM हिंदी

For 'Maa' actress Surjasikha, strength of character takes precedence over screen time

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Surjasikha Das, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Maa’, has said that for her the length of a role is secondary or even tertiary but the substance of the character is something that she can’t compromise with.

The actress made waves with her appearance in the popular series ‘Call Me Bae’, is set to take a significant leap in her acting career with ‘Maa’. The film, helmed by Vishal Furia, explores themes of motherhood, sacrifice, and the quiet strength of women.

Talking about the film, Surjasikha told IANS, “Saying yes to ‘Maa’ was an easy decision for me. Firstly, it’s a project backed by some of the biggest and most respected names in the industry, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat. Being associated with a production of that scale is a huge honour for any actor, especially someone like me who is still finding her feet in the industry. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Vishal sir”.

She further mentioned, “His stories have such depth and emotional intensity, and I knew this would be a performance-driven role, which is what I crave as an actor. For me, it was never about the length of the screen time but the strength of the character”.

The actress also expressed how sharing screen space with Kajol was nothing but magic, as she said, “Sharing screen space and dialogues with Kajol ma’am, someone I’ve admired since childhood was truly surreal. I still remember watching her on screen for the first time as a little girl and now acting alongside her feels like life coming full circle”.

‘Maa’ is backed by an impressive team including Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27, 2025.

