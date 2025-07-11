Bihar: Enhanced Rs 1,100 pension credited into bank accounts; beneficiaries express gratitude

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed the first instalment of the enhanced pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month into bank accounts of over 11 million beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

According to official estimates, more than Rs 1,227 crore was credited into the accounts of people, including senior citizens and women, under six different pension schemes.

A couple of beneficiaries in Jamui spoke to IANS, sharing their delight and happiness over the enhanced pension.

They expressed gratitude to the Bihar government for increasing the pension amount.

Beneficiary Pramila Devi said, “I am very happy with the decision,” and added that she is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Bihar government for increasing the pension amount.

Another beneficiary, Manju Devi, said, "I thank the Centre as well as the Bihar government for this decision to revise our pensions. This increase in the amount will benefit us a lot, and we will be able to meet our needs."

Jasola Devi said that many beneficiaries like her are elated over the increase in pension amount, and the government should keep taking such decisions in our interest.

“This money will make it easier for us to buy medicines,” she said while praising PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar minister Ratnesh Sada, overseeing the pension transfer via DBT, told IANS, "CM Nitish Kumar transferred Rs 1,100 to the accounts of all the beneficiaries through DBT. This enhanced amount will empower the beneficiaries financially and will also assist them in meeting their needs.

Meanwhile, a beneficiary in Vaishali expressed happiness over the benefits received from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

The beneficiary said that she had opened her bank account under this scheme and also received Rs 1,500.

