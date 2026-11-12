Bihar: Elaborate arrangements underway for Chhath at Aurangabad's historic Deo Sun Temple; security in focus

Aurangabad, Nov 12 (IANS) The historic and mythological town of Deo in Bihar's Aurangabad district is gearing up to celebrate the grand festival of folk faith, Chhath, with elaborate preparations underway to welcome millions of devotees from different parts of the country.

The famous Deo Surya Temple, dedicated to Lord Bhaskar, is expected to witness a massive influx of devotees during Kartik Chhath. In view of the anticipated rush, the district administration has initiated extensive arrangements to ensure the convenience, safety and smooth movement of pilgrims.

Preparations are being carried out across the temple complex, Suryakund and Rudrakund, with cleanliness, beautification and other necessary arrangements being given priority.

The Deo Surya Temple is renowned across the country for its distinctive architecture and religious significance. One of its most remarkable features is its west-facing orientation, unlike most Sun temples, which face east. The temple is also known for its intricate stone carvings and magnificent craftsmanship. It is believed to have a history dating back thousands of years.

Every year, devotees from different parts of the country visit the temple during Chhath to offer prayers to Lord Surya and seek blessings. During the festival, the entire town of Deo resonates with devotional chants and prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

Under the leadership of District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, the administration is making comprehensive arrangements covering accommodation, healthcare, security and transportation for the expected influx of devotees.

According to the District Magistrate, 10 accommodation facilities have been arranged for Chhath devotees and pilgrims arriving from outside the district. Additionally, tent cities are being established near the Deo Police Station and in Ward No. 4 of Bhaskar Nagar.

The accommodation facilities will include mattresses, folding beds, clean drinking water, toilets, adequate lighting and security arrangements to ensure a comfortable stay for the pilgrims.

To facilitate the movement of devotees, free transportation services will operate between Deo Mod and the Block Office, as well as between Male Nagar and Bahuara Mod. The administration is making efforts to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience while travelling to the temple and the fairgrounds.

Special attention is also being given to security arrangements. An adequate number of police personnel, including women police officers, will be deployed across the fair area. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and trained divers will remain on standby at Suryakund to handle any emergency during the offering of Arghya. NCC personnel will also be deployed at various locations to assist with crowd management and other arrangements.

Healthcare facilities are also being strengthened. Ambulances, doctors, medical teams and essential medicines will be available at the fairgrounds. Help desks will be established at designated locations to assist devotees and ensure that medical or other assistance is provided without delay whenever required.

District Magistrate Abhilasha Sharma, while extending her greetings to devotees on the occasion of Chhath, said the administration was giving top priority to the safety and convenience of pilgrims visiting the historically and mythologically significant Deo Chhath fair.

She said that necessary arrangements were being made not only at the Deo Surya Temple but also at 305 other Chhath ghats across the district.

The District Magistrate appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival with devotion and faith at the Deo Surya Temple and other designated ghats across Aurangabad. She assured them that the district administration was fully prepared to welcome and facilitate the pilgrims.

The four-day Chhath festival will begin with Nahay-Khay on November 13, followed by Kharna on November 14. Devotees will offer Arghya to the setting Sun on November 15 and to the rising Sun on November 16. The festival will conclude after the Usha Arghya, when devotees observing the fast break it and complete the four-day ritual.

--IANS

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