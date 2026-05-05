May 05, 2026 12:08 PM हिंदी

Bihar cabinet expansion on May 7; preparations at Gandhi Maidan in full swing

Bihar cabinet expansion on May 7; preparations at Gandhi Maidan in full swing

Patna, May 5 (IANS) Political activity in Bihar has intensified ahead of the much-anticipated cabinet expansion of the NDA government, scheduled for May 7 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Led by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, the event is being viewed not just as a routine swearing-in ceremony but as a significant political showcase.

Governor Syed Ata Hasnain is expected to administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers.

The cabinet expansion follows extensive consultations between the state leadership and the central command of the BJP.

A key meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a crucial role in finalising the ministerial lineup.

Parallel discussions were held with key NDA leaders, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Chirag Paswan.

These consultations underline efforts to maintain coalition cohesion and political balance.

In a notable political gesture, Samrat Chaudhary also met former Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar.

This meeting is being interpreted in political circles as a strong message of unity within the NDA alliance and a signal aimed at countering opposition narratives.

Sources suggest that representation will be carefully distributed among alliance partners, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal(United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The strategy aims to accommodate caste equations, regional representation, and a mix of experienced and new faces.

Preparations at Gandhi Maidan are in full swing, with arrangements for stage construction, security, and protocol nearing completion.

The scale of the setup suggests that the event is designed as a major political show of strength rather than a routine administrative exercise.

The upcoming cabinet expansion is being seen as an attempt to recalibrate Bihar’s political landscape and set the tone for future electoral strategies.

At present, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is holding 29 portfolios, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has the charge of 10 ministries, and Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav is looking after eight ministries.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

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