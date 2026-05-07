Bihar cabinet expansion highlights political legacy, generational shift

Patna, May 7 (IANS) The cabinet expansion in Bihar witnessed a striking blend of political legacy and generational transition, as Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary inducted the sons of three former Chief Ministers into his newly expanded cabinet.

The inclusion of Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; Nitish Mishra, son of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra; and Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, has generated widespread political discussion across the state.

Among all the new entrants, Nishant Kumar’s induction attracted the greatest attention.

Having remained away from active politics for years, his decision to take the oath as a minister is being viewed as a clear indication that he is now stepping directly into Bihar’s political arena.

Political observers believe the move could carry long-term implications for the future leadership structure of the JD(U).

Speculation has intensified that Nishant’s emergence may signal the beginning of a gradual leadership transition within the party.

The newly expanded cabinet reflects a carefully balanced distribution among NDA allies, including 15 ministers from the BJP, 13 from the JD(U), two from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In the opening phase of the swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, leaders including Shravan Kumar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Leshi Singh, Nishant Kumar, and Dilip Jaiswal took oath as ministers.

After taking the oath, BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership.

“I have been made a part of ‘Team Samrat’. I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi. I will dedicate my life to the development of Bihar,” he said after the ceremony.

The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh elevated the event into a major national political spectacle.

An interesting moment unfolded after the conclusion of the ceremony when PM Modi called Nitish Kumar towards him on the dais.

The two leaders exchanged a handshake, during which Nitish Kumar was seen playfully holding and gently shaking the Prime Minister’s shoulder.

Within minutes, visuals of the interaction began circulating widely on social media and quickly became a topic of discussion in political circles.

Political analysts believe that the Samrat cabinet expansion represents far more than a routine administrative reshuffle.

--IANS

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