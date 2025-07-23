Bigger canvas, shot across multiple locations: Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee shed light on grandeur of ‘Raktabeej 2’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) As the Bengali film ‘Raktabeej 2’, gears up for its release, director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee has shared that the the film is returning with its second instalment having a much bigger canvas with sequences shot across multiple locations adding a grandeur to the film.

'Raktabeej 2' is poised to be a high-octane action thriller, blending suspense, intense drama, and emotional depth. The announcement teaser offers a powerful first glimpse of the film. It stars Victor Banerjee and Seema Biswas, along with Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Nusrat Jahan, and Kanchan Mullick.

Talking about the film, Nandita Roy-Shiboprosad Mukherjee told IANS, “We’re excited to return to the world of Raktabeej, but this time, the canvas is much bigger. From action-packed sequences to deeper emotional arcs, we’ve pushed ourselves on every front. The filming process took us across multiple locations and involved intricate planning, especially for the thriller elements”.

“We’ve introduced new characters and dynamics, and with a stellar cast that includes Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas, Abir, Mimi, Nusrat, Koushani, and Kanchan, the storytelling feels more layered and compelling. The audience can expect a gripping narrative that not only raises questions but keeps them hooked till the very end”, they added.

While the plot remains tightly guarded, the teaser raises a haunting question that echoes through the narrative: "Where is Munir Alam?" With this provocative line, the chase begins, hinting at a gripping storyline that pushes the stakes higher than ever before.

Following the widespread success and critical acclaim of the first film, ‘Raktabeej 2’ is touted to be one of the biggest Bengali releases of the year, slated for a Durga Puja 2025 release.

--IANS

aa/