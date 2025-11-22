Bigger, brighter, bloomier: 2026 Ahmedabad Flower Show promises a visual feast

Ahmedabad, Nov 21 (IANS) It goes without saying that the ‘Ahmedabad Flower Show’ has earned recognition not only across India but also around the world. This show is organised annually by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The event takes place at the scenic Sabarmati Riverfront.

Preparations for the grand Flower Show-2026, scheduled for January 2026, are already underway, say AMC officials. This year, the theme “Bharat Ek Gatha” has been chosen. The theme highlights the country’s glorious and diverse cultural heritage through creative floral installations.

Jayesh Trivedi, Chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Recreation, Heritage, and Cultural Committee, told IANS that in keeping with the theme, the show will not only depict glimpses of a rapidly developing India but will also feature intricate floral representations of aeronautics, windmills, and solar panels.

“Over the past two years, several artworks showcased at the Flower Show have made it into the Guinness Book of World Records, and the Municipal Corporation aims to continue this streak by presenting something innovative this year as well,” he added.

Devang Dani, Chairman, Standing Committee of AMC, told IANS that the Flower Show's popularity reached new heights after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the exhibition last year. “Building on this momentum, the 2026 edition will feature more than 170 floral sculptures, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of India,” he added.

Each sculpture is being meticulously designed by expert horticulturists and artists, who are working round-the-clock to bring the theme to life, he said.

The flower show of Ahmedabad attracts thousands of tourists every year. This way, the show boosts the city’s cultural tourism and local economy. Being organised for the past 10 years, the show has become one of the most awaited events for the people of Ahmedabad.

