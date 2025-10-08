Saaraa Khan on marrying Krish Pathak: 'Two hearts, two cultures, one forever'

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) – Television actress Saaraa Khan has married actor Krish Pathak through a court ceremony with a grand wedding

The news was confirmed by the couple as they shared official photos and a heartfelt caption on their respective social media accounts.

The caption read, ' Sealed Together Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love... The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this DECEMBER – Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all. #KriSa #saraforkrish #BrandedwithLove #madeinindialove."

The first image showed the couple signing their marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Saaraa's hands adorned with bridal mehendi and bangles held a pen alongside Krish's, sealing their legal union. The second picture captured an intimate moment with Saaraa and Krish sharing a smile and gentle embrace. Saaraa wore a navy blue traditional outfit, while Krish was dressed in a cream sherwani.

In the third photo, the pair were seen laughing together as Saaraa kissed Krish on the cheek, both wearing floral garlands, with the backdrop that read 'Krish, Saaraa'. The final image was a close-up selfie of the newlyweds making a heart symbol with their hands, reflecting the joy of their milestone moment. For the uninitiated, Krish Pathak is the son of veteran actor Sunil Lahiri, best known as Lakshman from the iconic TV series "Ramayana". He has appeared in shows such as "P.O.W. Bandhi Yuddh Ke" and others.

Saaraa Khan, who became a household name with "Sapna Babul Ka Bidai", later worked in shows like "Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milai Jodi" and has also been a popular face in reality TV. The two had earlier collaborated on a music single titled Dar Dar Jaun. This is not Saaraa's first marriage. The actress was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant, and their wedding was live-streamed in "Bigg Boss Season 4".

With their court marriage now complete, Saaraa and Krish, in their caption, hinted at a grand wedding affair to be held in December 2025.

--IANS

rd/