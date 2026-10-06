‘Bigg Boss 20’: Qazi Touqeer battles fever, his team says he remains under medical care

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 20’ contestant Qazi Touqeer has been unwell for the past few days after developing a fever inside the reality show house. His team has issued a statement sharing that he was recently taken to the medical room for a check-up after feeling low on energy.

The statement further mentioned that Qazi continues to remain inside the house while they stay in touch with the ‘Bigg Boss’ team regarding his well-being.

A statement was shared by “Team Qazi” on the contestant’s Instagram stories section which had a “heartfelt update for the Qazi family.”

The statement read: “Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance.”

“Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being.”

The statement added: “Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That’s our rockstar! We request everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy.”

“We’ll keep you updated, and once he’s feeling completely back to himself, we know our most energetic rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, rockstar!We’re all with you -Team Qazi.”

Meanwhile, the 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6.It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

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