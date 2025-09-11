‘Bigg Boss 19’: Zeishan labels Tanya as ‘flipper’, latter has emotional breakdown

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Cracks will emerge as “Bigg Boss 19” contestant Zeishan Quadri will be seen calling out co-housemate Tanya Mittal as flipper in the controversial reality show.

In the upcoming episode, Zeishan will be seen confronting Tanya directly. What begins as a charged conversation will quickly turn into an emotional moment that shakes the entire house.

Without mincing his words, Zeishan will be seen telling Tanya, who has often spoken about feeling attached to the “Gangs Of Wasseypur” writer: “Tumne hi Kunicka ko bohot chhutt de rakhi hai. Tumne hi usse maa ka darja diya hai, isiliye she feels free to say anything. (“You’re the one who has given Kunicka too much leeway. You’re the one who gave her the status of a mother, that’s why she feels free to say anything.)”

His remarks cut deep, as he pointed out the special place Tanya had given Kunicka in the game.

He then went on to call Tanya inconsistent in her approach, pointing out that she had recently started supporting Awez despite earlier disagreements.

Tagging her as a flipper and questioning her credibility in front of the other contestants, leaves Tanya in tears.

She will be seen breaking down in front of everyone and will leave the housemates divided.

Apart from this, the house will be seen divided into two teams for a captaincy task.

In the previous episode, Tanya was seen wearing Amaal's favourite and special aviators that he has been using ever since he entered the show and removes them only while sleeping.

Amaal has once stated that the aviators that he wears are his favourite. The fact that he himself let Tanya wear the aviators and chose to reveal his naked eyes in the show, the first time in 19 days, says a lot about their bond.

During a task, Bigg Boss called all housemates in the lawn area, and that is when Tanya was seen sporting Amaal's aviators as she geared up for the task.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/