‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama and others call Malti Chahar ‘a red flag’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a glimpse through the promo of Bigg Boss 19 showcased housemates declaring wild card entrant Malti Chahar as a “red flag”.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram with the caption: “Kya Malti hai gharwaalon ke liye cooperative ya hai woh red flag? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The promo begins with Salman telling Malti that her entry was in the middle of the season.

“Some people must have felt insecurity, right?” he said.

To which, Nehal Chudasama agreed, hinting at Tanya Mittal.

Salman then asked the housemates if “Malti is a green flag or a red flag.”

To which, Tanya replied: “Should I give her the whole thing (flags)? All the red flags belong to her.”

Baseer said that Malti has only excuses whenever she gives an answer.

Nehal described Malti as “unwilling, uncooperative” and gave her the red flag.

Farrhana said Malti only wants a “fight.”

Salman then asked Malti: “So Malti, before you came here, did you read your palm.”

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will also give a reality check to Neelam Giri and say that she is coming across as a “weak competitor”. He also pointed out that her opinions rarely surface in the house.

During a candid interaction, Salman asked Neelam about her role in the playground task.

Neelam replied that contestants were supposed to “say the negatives of other housemates”.

To which, Salman referencing Neelam refusing to cook in the kitchen, said: “So what did Gaurav do wrong that made you angry at everyone?”

To which, Neelam said: “I didn't want to do it, that's why I refused.”

Saying that “this is the problem,” Salman added: “In this house, your opinion doesn't come out. The truth is that you are such a weak competitor, that they don't get any threat from you.”

The promo was shared on Instagram by the channel, which had the caption: “Salman ne diya Neelam ko sach ka dose! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The show airs on Colors and JioHotstar.

