'Bigg Boss 19' set to abide by the 'a new season, a new sarkaar' rule

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Before one of the most beloved reality shows in the country, "Bigg Boss" returns with another exciting season, the makers have treated the viewers with a gripping trailer of "Bigg Boss Season 19" on Thursday.

This season has been set against the dramatic backdrop of a Parliament with the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ hinting at a seismic shift in power.

In a first, the housemates will be given the authority to make their own decisions, whether big or small. Teasing this thrilling transformation, the trailer shows Salman Khan stepping into a commanding role once again as the ‘host’ of this chaotic new democracy.

The season is expected to effectively echo the cultural pulse of the nation, where power, people, and unpredictability collide in pure Bigg Boss style.

Salman spilled his excitement for the latest season, saying, “Bigg Boss ka har season alag hota hai, lekin iss baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ ka matlab hai power unke haath mein aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hain. Is baar contestants ko apne decisions lene ka poora haq diya gaya hai, par har decision ke saath ek consequence bhi aata hai."

"Main hamesha kehta hoon, tameez se khelo, par yeh log tameez chhod ke drama le aate hain. This season, they’ll try to run the house their way, but when things go out of control, you know who’s coming back to set the record straight!," the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor added.

Alok Jain from JioStar added, “Bigg Boss has always delivered high-impact entertainment. With ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, we’re bringing a fresh, unfiltered format that resonates deeply with audiences and keeps them coming back for more. This season puts power in the hands of the housemates, setting the stage for drama, unpredictability, and non-stop engagement. It’s Bigg Boss like you’ve never seen before”.

"Bigg Boss 19" will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM.

--IANS

pm/