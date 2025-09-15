Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri, Shehbaz Badesha support Kunickaa Sadanand, call her “the strongest”

Mumbai Sep 15 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 continues to keep audiences hopeful with its mix of clashes and unexpected moments of solidarity and warmth.

In a video recently shared by the host channel's official social media account, contestant Neelam Giri and Shehbaz Badesha were seen engaging in a thoughtful conversation about housemate Kunickaa Sadanand. The two were seen defending her against the perception of being overly aggressive and dominating. The clip captured Shehbaz highlighting a recent confrontation in the house where Abhishek and Gaurav verbally charged at Kunickaa during a heated exchange.

According to him, while Kunickaa had tears welling up in her eyes, she did not allow them to fall and chose to show her strength and gumption and maintain composure. Agreeing to the fact that Kunickaa Sadanand is extremely strong, Neelam Giri echoed the same sentiments, pointing out that Sadanand often faces unfair treatment from her fellow contestants, Abhishek Bajaj and Gaurav Khanna, and others who always target her and try to dominate her.

She said that the entire house tries to target Sadanand by raising their voices and making her feel intimidated, but Kunickaa Sadanand is extremely strong and does not budge and gives it back. Neelam stated that Kunickaa is not as bad as she is perceived to be by the housemates and in fact is a very strong woman. Shehbaz added that nobody even considers that she is 60 years old and is the most experienced amongst all the other housemates in the BB 19 house.

Recently, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Farah Khan was seen as the host, she pointed out to Kunickaa how her rigid behaviour is making her look like the villain. She also called out Kunickaa Sadanand's behaviour towards Tanya Mittal and said that the personal remarks she passed against Tanya's mother and her upbringing were extremely wrong and uncalled for. Kunickaa paid no heed to Farah's suggestion and, in fact, stood her ground, saying that whoever hurts her feelings will also be hurt in return deeply by Kunickaa.

Sadanand also mentioned that in her past she has always been hurt and has never backfired, which is why she will not take any more hurtful statements from anybody and will always give it back to the ones who try to make her feel bad.

