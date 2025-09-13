BB19: Neelam Giri brands BFF Tanya Mittal a backstabber after Akshay Kumar’s tough choice between her & Kunickaa Sadanand

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri in the recent Weekend Ka War episode was seen accusing Tanya Mittal of being a backbiter and backstabber.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, upon being asked who can backstab in the friendship between Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, without hesitating, mentioned Tanya. She also mentioned that Tanya is the one who talks behind the backs of people all the time as compared to her other good friend Kunickaa Sadanand.

For the uninitiated, this week's Weekend Ka War will be hosted by Farah Khan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The host of the show, Salman Khan, is busy with his prior professional commitment and is shooting for his upcoming movie, "The Battle of Galwan". Earlier in the week, Neelam was seen telling Kunickaa of how Tanya does not like anybody giving her any advice or asking her to change her behaviour for the good.

Neelam also told how Tanya instantly got upset when Neelam suggested she should be more upfront, take a stand for herself and not cry all the time. Kunickaa and Neelam were seen discussing Tanya’s obstinate behaviour, making it difficult for anybody to help her correct herself. Tanya has always considered Neelam to be her best friend in the show and is always seen comforting Neelam during her low times and also venting out whenever she herself is facing a tough time. On the other hand, Neelam was also seen talking to Ashnoor Kaur about how she was fed up with Kunickaa Sadanand's dominating behaviour and how she felt that the veteran Bollywood actress was wanting to manage the Bigg Boss house in her own way without being flexible or understanding others' plights.

–IANS

rd/