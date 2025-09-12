‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik says he’s closest to uncle Abu Malik

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant Amaal Mallik has opened up about his bond with uncle Abu Malik and he said that he is closest to him compared to both the brothers of his father Daboo Malik.

During his chat with co-housemates Shahbaz Badesha and Baseer Ali, Amaal spoke about his family ties that have shaped him. He then went on to talk about his close relationship with his uncle, Abu Malik, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 13.

Amaal shared: “I’m the closest to Abu uncle compared to both the brothers of my father. He’s always been very supportive of me.”

“He likes me very much and I also like him a lot. Kabhi kabhi papa band baja dete the, but he would always support me, saying ‘ki jane do.’ (Sometimes dad would scold me, but he would always support me, saying, “let it go),” added Amaal.

Abu Malik too is a musician. He is the brother of Anu and Daboo Malik and a former contestant on Bigg Boss Hindi Season 13, which aired from 2019. The 19th season was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Talking about Daboo, he was initially not interested in singing or composing music, preferring acting. In 1988, he pursued a small role of Devavratha in the TV series Mahabharat by B.R. Chopra. He furthered his career by acting in other movies such as, Beta Ho To Aisa, Tirangaa, Server Sundaram Gari Abbayi and Baazigar.

His first album as a solo music director, Yeh Zindagi ka Safar, was released in 2001. The following year, he composed his first song "Thoda Sa Pyaar Hua Hai" for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, followed by more movie music such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam in 2002, I Proud to Be an Indian in 2004 and Kisaan.

Meanwhile, Anu Malik has composed music for various genres of films,and has created several commercially successful songs for the Hindi film music industry.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

