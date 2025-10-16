‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik breaks Farrhana Bhatt’s plate after latter destroys Neelam Giri’s letter

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The upcoming captaincy task promises to be an emotional rollercoaster as housemates are set to receive heartfelt letters from their loved ones. However, tensions rise when Farrhana Bhatt unexpectedly shreds Neelam Giri’s message in a bid to seize control of the house.

This leads to a massive showdown when Amaal Mallik smashes Farrhana’s plate during dinner, admonishing her with the words, “Have some shame.”

It all begins with Farrhana shredding Neelam’s letter. The latter requests not to do it.

After Farrhana shreds the letter, Neelam tears up and tells Kunickaa Sadanand: “Farrhana ne mereko poora tod diya (Farrhana broke me completely today.)”

Farrhana says it’s a personal choice whether to shred the letter or not.

Neelam’s closest friend in the show Tanya Mittal lashes out at Farrhana and says: “Farrhana kya mila karke (what did you get out of doing this, Farrhana).”

A shocked Kunickaa too asked what’s with so much rivalry. Amaal Mallik chimes in that Farrhana has zero regrets.

Baseer tells Farrhana: “There’s not even a trace of goodness in you, and yet you want to become captain.”

To which, she replies: “Everyone is trying to be so good.”

The promo was shared on Instagram with the caption: “Neelam ke ghar se aaye letter ko Farhana ne diya phaad, ab iss topic par hoga bahut bada bawaal!”

The next promo was filled with fire as Amaal asked Farrhana: “You are eating after spewing venom. Have some shame man.”

“Later,” says Farrhana.

This annoys Amaal, who asks: “Tell me when?”

“Jab mujhe lagega (when I feel like it),” pat comes the reply from Farrhana.

Amaal rushes toward Farrhana, who is eating, and snatches her plate away, while Kuncikaa tries to intervene.

The promo was captioned: “Amaal ne maare taane aur tod di Farhana ki plate, kya ghar mein hone waala hai bahut bada jhagda?”

