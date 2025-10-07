October 07, 2025 11:50 AM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj calls Shehbaz Badesha ‘fukra’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 19 will see a verbal showdown between housemates Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha over kitchen duties with captain Farrhana Bhatt.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Lunch ke mudde par shuru huyi ghar mein ladaayi, kya Bigg Boss mein banega ab koi naya conflict? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

Going by the promo, the chaos begins when Neelam refuses to cook, saying, “Mujhe khaana nahi banana hai, jo karna hai kar lijiye. (I don’t want to cook. Do whatever you want).”

Farrhana steps in, warning, “Aapko nahi karna hai? Aap double duty karoge aur aapko punishment bhi milegi (You don’t want to do it? Then you’ll have to do double duty, and you’ll also get a punishment.)”

Replying to Farrhana, Shehbaz says: “Punishment thodi na de sakte ho yaar (“You can’t just give out punishment, yaar)”

Abhishek intervenes and says: “Faltu ke stand mat le yahan pe (Don’t take a stand for no reason here).”

Things escalate quickly as an annoyed Shehbaz claps back, “Jab main apne baat kar raha hota hun, beech main mat bola kar (When I’m speaking, don’t interrupt me),” to which Abhishek sarcastically replies, “Contract main likhwa ke aaya ki tere beech main koi nahi bolega? (Did you get it written in the contract that no one can interrupt you?)”.

The fight gets heated and Shehbaz urges Abhishek to come alone and fight to which Abhishek responds: “Fukra hai tu (You’re useless).”

Shehbaz retorts: “I’ll take down your gym in two minutes,” but Abhishek remains unfazed and sarcastically says: “You can’t do anything, you’d need four people to handle you.”

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

