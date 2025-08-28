Bigg Boss 17 contestant & K-Pop sensation  Aoora gears up for his upcoming song “Khimchi Dosa”

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) Global K-pop icon and former Bigg Boss contestant Aoora, who won hearts worldwide with his performances and unique Indo-Korean musical fusion, is back with yet another power-packed single, “Khimchi Dosa”.

The song has been released under the banner of Cheers Music India and is a deliciously rhythmic celebration of cultures, blending the fiery zest of Korean beats with the irresistible spice of Indian flavours.

Speaking about his new track, Aoora shared, “Food and music are two things that connect people beyond borders. With ‘Khimchi Dosa,’ I wanted to show how Korea and India, though different, are beautifully similar when celebrated together. It’s a track to make you dance, smile, and feel connected”

Known for his experimental work, Aoora has already carved a niche among Indian audiences. With “Khimchi Dosa,” he aims at being a cultural bridge between both countries and bringing India and Korea closer than ever before.

The music video is an audio visual treat, showcasing Aoora’s style, colourful visuals, and a festive vibe that mirrors the spirit of the track. From funky choreography to quirky storytelling, it’s designed to keep audiences hooked.

Aoora, for his track thanks a few people who helped him through the song - Mr Ravivarman ASC ISC, renowned cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and writer of the Indian film industry. Popularly known for his work in Ponniyin Selvan duology, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Barfi, and Tamasha, Mr Ravivarman headed Aoora's "Khimchi Dosa" as the Creative Visonary and DOP.

He also thanked Mr Dharan Kumar, the music composer and singer alongside Aoora. Mr Dharan, is a well recognised music composer in the Tamil film industry and made his film debut in 2006 and is famous for the hit single "Unnai Kandene. Ms Saanve Megghana, Is a vibrant young actress who created waves in the Indian film Industry as she made her debut in 2021. She also happens to be the female lead who shines in Kimchi Dosa, stirring a fun battle between the male leads in the Kimchi Dosa Music Video.

Lastly, he also thanked Mr. Aari Arujunan, who made a cameo in his first ever music video - "Khimchi Dosa."

----IANS

rd/