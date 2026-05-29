Big B starts his day on a reflective note: A good day is ever a good day

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a profound note about embracing the power of a routine and living every moment with positive intent.

The icon took to his blog, where he shared a philosophical message talking about his mindset for the day as he headed back to work to finish his pending commitments.

He wrote on the blog: “… good day to start work .. good day to be up and ready for it .. good day to return to routine .. good day to begin what was left undone .. A good day is ever a good day .. feel it and it responds .. (sic).”

“So i am off to feel it .. My love and more (sic),” concluded the thespian.

A day ago, the thespian penned a note for his young co-stars, and heaped praise on them over their confidence and maturity beyond their years.

Amitabh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with some children and said that the younger generation continues to inspire him.

“My costars ! they no kids .. they exude selfless confidence , and maturity beyond what you may ever imagination .. the future of India is sublime,” Amitabh wrote on Twitter.

He then shared a note on the blog. The icon spoke about solitude, human connection, and the healing power of music in a deeply philosophical.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the film Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

He is currently with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

--IANS

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