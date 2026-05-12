May 12, 2026 11:49 AM हिंदी

Big B shares soulful music helps him through sleepless nights: No better cure for the soul

Big B shares soulful music helps him through sleepless nights: No better cure for the soul

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a deep note about having sleepless nights, workload and the healing power of music.

The icon in his blog spoke about how his work often takes priority over sleep, despite medical advice stressing the importance of getting at least seven hours of rest for the body to “recover and repair.”

He wrote: “.. no sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before .. why because , work is more important than sleep .. medical says its not right .. must get 7 hrs minimum .. the body grows develops and repairs in the sleep hours (sic).”

The 82-year-old star shared that while working late into the night on his blog, he finds comfort in the soothing sounds of slide guitar and sitar-based classical meditation music.

“so what does one do .. as I work i am glued to the Ef Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos .. aaah !! there is no better cure for the soul than this (sic)...”

After tagging music “the best cure for the soul,” the thespian described it as an invisible thread connecting one to the Almighty. He further reflected on the universality of music, saying the seven notes common to melodies across the world unite mankind beyond boundaries.

“it is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty .. that invisible thread unseen , yet felt despite its absence .. i feel .. so it strums the strings within ..... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the World, are the Universal commonness of mankind .. .. respect it and it shall respect you ...... put it on and softly it shall gave you the peace of slumber.....(sic).”

He added: “The seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the World, are the Universal commonness of mankind .... respect it and it shall respect you …(sic).”

--IANS

dc/

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