Big B moved by Tom Hanks’ WWII documentary, questions if world has really changed

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he spent some time in watching the documentary on World War 2 narrated by Hollywood star Tom Hanks. Moved by the immense human cost of the conflict, the megastar contemplated the futility of war, innocent lives lost, and the lasting scars left on generations.

Big B took to his blog, where he shared a string of images from his regular Sunday fan meet-up on the gates of his home. He also shared that Lord Hanuman’s Sahastra Pujan was performed at Jalsa.

He then mentioned: “And later spent some time in watching the documentary on World War 2, through the narration of Tom Hanks , and realising the futility of war, of millions of innocent lives lost - for what .. On the whim and fancy ego of one man - often .. to what end ..”

“The armaments the battle machinery, the ruthless killings and beliefs that bear no place in the peaceful World .. … and the Ai puts it all in one encompassing view : .. the conflict from the invasion of Poland in 1939 through the end of the war and the dawn of the atomic age, emphasizing not only strategy and leaders but also the suffering of ordinary soldiers and civilians.”

He shared the “idea of the futility of war emerges from several observations” and wrote: “Tens of millions died, yet almost every nation involved believed it was acting out of necessity. Cities were destroyed, populations displaced, and entire communities erased. Even the victors suffered enormous losses and trauma.”

“The war ended one tyranny, but left a world facing new tensions, including the Cold War and nuclear weapons. Individual acts of courage shine through, but they occur against a backdrop of immense human tragedy. A thought often associated with serious WWII documentaries is that war may sometimes be unavoidable, but it is never glorious when viewed from the perspective of those who must endure it.”

“As the old saying goes: ‘The old men declare war. But it is the youth that must fight and die.’ war through the lens of a new century. the lessons of the war are at risk of being forgotten. emotional weight in stark terms: it is flesh and blood and the stasis of years asked of an entire generation — plus some — to say, ‘Put the present on hold. Your future doesn’t mean anything right now, because there is a moral task before us.’“

The icon spoke about how more than “20 million Soviet people were killed in the war, including approximately 10 million soldiers, compared with around 400,000 U.S. military casualties.”

“The millions from other Allied force nations and territories .. the Axis powers joining hands with the prominent Axis forces .. their loss of human lives and the devastation ..”

Calling the documentary a powerful reminder of what “total war truly costs,” the actor questioned whether humanity has genuinely learned from history, ending his note with a poignant thought: “World War II… the war that changed the world. Has it?”

“The documentary forms a remarkably complete, humanizing portrait of what total war truly costs. the young smiling faces of the newly recruited fighting squads .. an adventure for them for the first time - until reality strikes…”

“The desire to own, capture and command, through the joy of victory and then to be vanquished into oblivion and ultimate defeat .. World War 2 .. the war that changed the World ..HAS IT .. ??”