Bhumi Pednekkar uses her Sunday for a full body workout: What a great holiday

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar coincidentally got an off this Sunday, and she used her time off for a full body workout.

The 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actress started the day with some intense workout, after which she meditated a little, along with spending some time on the vibration plate. Her full body workout was completed with a few kilometers of running.

Her Sunday further included some playtime with her furry friends and good food.

Providing an insight into her intense workout, Bhumi wrote on her official Insta handle, "Sundays don’t really exist in my line of work, but on the rare occasion that I do get a traditional Sunday off, I love making the most of it. Today was one of those days where time slowed down a little, nowhere to be, nothing urgent calling my name. Just hours to myself. (sic)."

"Started the day with a great workout, followed it up with some meditation, time on the vibration plate, a few kilometres of running, puppy playtime, and really good food. What a great, great holiday", added the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress.

In the meantime, Bhumi recently met the spiritual and temporal leader of Tibet, the 14th Dalai Lama.

On Monday, she talked about her inner journey in a social media post that read, “In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face”.

“It’s a feeling I can’t fully explain, only deeply felt. I’ve been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I’ll carry with me forever," she added.

--IANS

pm/