Bhumi Pednekkar recalls her first day on the sets of 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' as she revisits 2016

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar rewinded the clock and revisited her first day on the sets of her 2017 release "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Hopping on the "2026 is the new 2016" trend, Bhumi posted some milestone moments from 10 years ago.

The 'Badhaai Do' actress also published a couple of photos from her primary photo shoot in 2016, her first appearance at the Filmfare, the begining of her body transformation, her first magazine cover, and also receiving her first IIFA.

Listing the highlights of 2016 in the caption, Bhumi shared,

"2016 you were full of dreams

1. My 1st day on the sets of Toilet Ek Prem Katha

2.My 1st photo shoot :)

3.1st @filmfare

4.When my love for Pilates started and started transforming my body

5.Clicked a picture with @akshaykumar to announce our film

6.When my insta handle was PsBhumi and I used filters :)

7.From the sets of TEPK

8.My 1st Magazine cover with the best @ayushmannk

9.The year @iamuppi entered my life, we both look the same

10.My girls forever @shettynisha @leilaalulla @rubina.bajwa

11.Another photoshoot

12.1st Ramp walk

13.With my heart @sherminek620

14. @shanoosharmarahihai @shainanath my god mothers

15.Living my zindagi in Spain as I went to receive my 1st IIFA

16.With @samikshapednekar my life (sic)."

Meanwhile, Bhumi rang in 2026 in the best possible way, surrounded by love, food, and optimism.

The pictures shared by her on social media gave an insight into her fun New Year celebration.

In one of the stills, Bhumi was captured indulging in the popular New Year ritual of eating grapes at midnight.

“Instagram made me do it,” she wrote hilariously.

In another pic, she was seen having a gala time with her family and friends.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress wrote the caption, “Instagram made me do it Slide 3 please. Happy 2026. Bought in the new year with people I love, tons of hope and food.”

--IANS

pm/