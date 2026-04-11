Bhumi Pednekkar cuddles with her furry friends on National Pet Day

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar commemorated National Pet Day on Saturday by sharing some precious moments with her furry friends, Beau and Bruno, on social media.

She shared that those who have not experienced the love of a pet have no idea what they are missing out on in life.

Providing a glimpse of the unconditional love, chaos, and good vibes brought by her fur babies, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress wrote on her official Instagram handle, "My babies - Beau and Bruno, happy national pet day...If you’ve not experienced what it’s like to be loved by dogs, trust me, you’re missing out. Unconditional love, chaos and just good vibes. We just exist in their world (sic)."

In the first picture from the post, Bhumi is seen cuddling with one of her four-legged friends in bed. Another video from the album had her pet sleeping comfortably in her lap.

Towards the end, we see a clip where one of the pets is looking at the 'Badhaai Do' actress, asking to be picked up by her.

However, Bhumi objects to this, saying, "You literally got off my lap right now".

Bhumi is also one of the celebs who never shy away from speaking their mind.

She recently confessed that it breaks her heart to see women-led stories shrinking in mainstream cinema.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress believes that although the space for women-led narratives is shrinking in mainstream cinema, the rise of OTT platforms has opened up stronger and more meaningful opportunities for female actors.

“I feel with OTT, especially for women, the narrative has become a lot stronger because a lot of those shows, a lot of those films are led by women, which is maybe shrinking in mainstream cinema,” Bhumi, who started her film journey in an unconventional role in the 2015 film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, said explained.

“Unfortunately, it's really heartbreaking that that's happening,” added Bhumi.

--IANS

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