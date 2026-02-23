Bhumi Pednekar wishes ‘her world, her life’ Samiksha on her birthday

Mumbai Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar penned a heartfelt note for her sister Samiksha Pednekar on her birthday, calling her as her ‘world, heart and life.’

Sharing a warm post, Bhumi shared a beautiful video of Samiksha asking for a wish before blowing the birthday candles on the cake. Bhumi wrote, “My world, my heart, my life Happy Birthday Samu @samikshapednekar.”

Talking about the sisters, both Bhumi and Samiksha have often spoken about their close bond, and frequently share glimpses of their sisterhood on social media.

For the uninitiated, the Pednekar sisters belong to a Maharashtrian family, with roots linked to the coastal region of Maharashtra. The two are often seen visiting their hometown and give a glimpse of their traditional and village roots.

On the professional front, Bhumi made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Before foraying into Bollywood, the actress had worked behind the scenes as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films.

She later went on to star in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Badhaai Do and others.

Recently, both Bhumi and Samiksha ventured into entrepreneurship together and have been actively promoting their new business venture.

Bhumi was last seen in Daldal, which received mixed responses.

The actress, a few days ago was over the moon after getting a brand-new haircut and couldn’t wait to share her excitement on social media.

The actress took to her social media account to unveil her fresh look, flaunting her chic haircut in a series of pictures. “Am so happy that I got bangs,” she wrote.

–IANS

rd/