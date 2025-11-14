November 14, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

Bhumi Pednekar reveals how ‘Bhakshak’ opened her eyes to children’s harsh realities

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Children’s Day, Bhumi Pednekar reflected on the stories of children that have left a lasting impact on her life and career.

Speaking about her journey in the film “Bhakshak,” she shared how the role exposed her to the harsh realities many children face, the fear, the silence, and the invisibility—shaping her perspective and leaving a profound mark on her worldview.

Sharing a series of her images with kids, Bhumi wrote on Instagram, “This Children’s Day, my heart is full thinking about all the children, whose stories have stayed with me, shaped me, and changed the way I see the world. Bhakshak was one of the hardest journeys I’ve taken as an actor. It opened my eyes to the harsh realities so many children face, the fear, the silence, the invisibility.”

“Living that truth, even for a film, shook me deeply. And then there are the children I met at Abhyudaya Ashram, full of resilience, joy, dreams, and an inner strength that humbles me every time. They are a reminder of how far compassion, safety, and dignity can take a child.”

The’ Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress added, “But my idea of “children” extends beyond just us humans. Whenever I look at India’s street dogs innocent, trusting, vulnerable, I see children of this earth. Born into the streets, dependent on our kindness, deserving of protection, care, and a place in our world without fear. They too are voiceless little beings trying to survive in a world that doesn’t always make space for them. What the world needs to is empathy and space for all #HappyChildrensDay.”

‘Bhakshak,” directed by Pulkit, narrated the story of a struggling local journalist who uncovers a series of disturbing cases of abuse being hidden at a shelter for young girls. As she digs deeper, the investigation exposes harsh realities and systemic neglect, shedding light on the invisible struggles of vulnerable children.

