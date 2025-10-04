Bhumi Pednekar opens up about battling skin troubles

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Just like many of us, actress Bhumi Pednekar is no stranger to skin problems. Through her latest Insta Story, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress opened up about her struggle with eczema.

Bhumi revealed that she has been facing the issue ever since she was young, and even got diagnosed three years ago.

She was seen doing her makeup in the bathroom when she pointed out towards her eczema flaring up - something she attributed to excess travel, unhealthy diet, and stress.

The 'Badhaai Do' actress shared, "So every time I travel or my diet isn't right or I'm stressed- the root cause of all problems, my Eczema flares up. It's so frustrating, cause it's painful and is so uncomfortable. I'll speak about it more soon. Also, the light in this bathroom (sic)."

Earlier in the day, Bhumi spoke about empowering India and uplifting communities using her work.

She opened up about the larger purpose behind her work during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Revealing how she uses her platform to drive social change, Bhumi shared that beyond entertainment, her work aims to shift mindsets and uplift communities across India.

She said, “I know that my work has more than just entertainment. It's helping in changing a mindset. It's helping in uplifting communities, especially in my country. I wear my nationality as a badge of honor, and I really want to do everything in my capacity to make sure that I can help as many as I can in my country.”

Bhumi went on to point out that actors, singers, and other public figures often succeed because people support their work by buying tickets to their movies, attending their shows, and sharing their social media stories.

On the professional front, Bhumi will next be a part of the web show “Daldal”. She will essay the role of a police officer in her next.

Her lineup further includes the forthcoming period drama “Takht”.

--IANS

pm/