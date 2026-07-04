Bhumi Pednekar on doing her own makeup: ‘It’s therapeutic to me’

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has shared why doing her own makeup holds a special place in her daily routine.

Calling the process "therapeutic," the actress revealed that it gives her an opportunity to unwind and spend quality time with herself. Bhumi also shared a glimpse of her makeup session while opening up about her love for beauty and self-care.

On Saturday, the ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actress shared her video on Instagram where she was seen doing her makeup. For the caption, she wrote, “Let’s get ready! Also I speak kitna rubbish while doing my makeup If you know me, you know I love makeup and I love doing it myself more. It’s therapeutic to me and the best time I spend with my self So let’s go.”

In the video, Bhumi said, “Hello! I am getting my first award for Daldal today. So, today we'll be doing makeup. First, we keep the face really moisturized. Let us start by moisturizing our face. I prep my face a lot. I'll apply a moisturizing primer. I am thinking of doing a very light, gold smokey. Oh, yes, my dear. This has around 50,000 shades. Let's apply this in the center. We'll take another golden shade. Wow, wow, wow.”

For her look, Bhumi opted for a soft gold smokey eye, experimenting with multiple golden shades. While applying her eye makeup, she kept things light-hearted, saying she was “going on an adventure” with her look. The process, however, came with its share of playful struggles as she tried applying lashes, joking about skipping them if they didn’t work out on time. Despite the minor hiccups, she eventually managed to get them in place and continued building her look.

She then moved on to concealer, contouring, blush, and highlighter. “Same palette I use for everything,” she shared while completing her base. Finishing off with lip colour, she wrapped up her look, calling it a “very messy get ready with me,” while still achieving a glamorous final result.

Talking about ‘Daldal,’ the psychological crime thriller created by Suresh Triveni and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. The series is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. The series premiered on Prime Video on 30 January 2026.

--IANS

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