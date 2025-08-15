Bhumi Pednekar: I wear my nationality as a badge of honour

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared how for her mother and father India came first and that she inherited her love for the country from them.

Bhumi took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of her mother in tears and talking about her love for the country.

“I love my country. I can go to any extent to do anything. My time they were not taking people, girls in army. Only, except medical corps. They were not taking girls. I fought them because I was a paratrooper then. I had done two Republic Day parades. People don't even get one chance,” said Bhumi’s mother.

She added: “I did it twice. Then, I fought with the DG. General Bakshi was there.

I fought with him. I said, why don't you take us in the army? What's the use of our training? We are trained so well and so hard. As a paratrooper, the training is very tough.

Then, the Republic Day camps also are very tough. I said, what's the use of all this? Few people are not inducting us. But, I'm so happy for the younger generation.

They are inducted.”

Bhumi’s mother said that the girls are now a very important part of our army.

“And, our forces in fact, all three. I'm so proud of them. Like what happened, the girls are doing so well. I feel so good. Whatever will lead the foundation is bearing fruits now.”

In the caption section, Bhumi said she wears her “nationality as a badge of honour.”

“Randomly filmed mom on our drive to the factory and her words stayed with me,” said Bhumi.

She added: “Growing up listening to her and my dad’s stories of a time when opportunities were fewer but that didn’t limit their dream for their country. For them India always came first. I have inherited my love for India from them and I wear my nationality as a badge of honour.

“Yes, there’s much that needs work. But each generation has done their bit and we have to too. And as we march ahead, may we keep building on what’s been achieved, growing stronger every day in our values, our rules, our compassion, our community, and our unity. Happy Independence Day.”

--IANS

dc/