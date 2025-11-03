Bhumi Pednekar cheers women’s cricket team’s victory: This isn’t just about a cup, it’s about breaking barriers

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar joined the wave of celebrations following the Indian women’s cricket team’s historic World Cup triumph.

Taking to Instagram, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress penned an inspiring message for the champions. Applauding the team’s spirit and determination, Bhumi wrote that the victory is “not just about lifting a cup, but about breaking barriers,” as she lauded the players for inspiring millions of young girls to dream big and believe in their power. Sharing a series of images, she wrote, “Bravo Girls This victory isn’t just about lifting a cup, it’s about lifting the dreams of millions who have watched you break barriers with every run, catch, and countless fearless moments on the field.”

“Thank you for turning yesterday into inspiration for every girl who dares to dream big, and to believe that she belongs anywhere she chooses to be. You didn’t just make history. You made hope shine brighter.”

Celebrities from the film fraternity united in joy to celebrate India’s women’s cricket team’s historic World Cup victory. A host of stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anushka Sharma, among others, took to social media to praise the team’s incredible feat, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the country.

Calling it a moment of transformation for women in sports, Samantha wrote, “Moments like this are so much bigger than a trophy. This is a shift. A turning point for women in sports. We watched our heroes fight for this… with grit, with heart, with every drop of sweat it took to get here. They earned this. They brought it home. And because of them, something changes today.”

“How this nation sees women in sports changes today. My heart is full thinking of every little girl who will grow up believing she can. Not wishing, not hoping but knowing that she can. #WomenInBlue #TeamIndia #WomensCricket.”

On November 2, the Indian women’s cricket team created history by securing their maiden World Cup title after a nail-biting win against South Africa in the final match held at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

