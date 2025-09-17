September 17, 2025 5:13 PM हिंदी

Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh wish PM Modi on 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday on the 17th of September 2025, and on account of his 75th birthday, superstars of the Bhojpuri industry, Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh, took to their X, formerly Twitter, account in wishing the honourable PM on his special day.

Khesari wrote in Hindi, “हैप्पी बर्थडे टू यू माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी! "थावे वाली माई से आपके अच्छे सेहत के लिए कामना करते हैं।" Happy Birthday to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Praying to “Thave Wali Mai” for your good health.)

Pawan Singh too wrote in Hindi, “श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!” (Wishing Shri Narendra Modi a very happy birthday and best wishes.) Earlier in the day, Bollywood stars too took to their social media accounts in wishing PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

While talking to IANS, Bollywood superstar Jeetendra said, “Modi Ji's biggest quality is that he makes you feel so comfortable that you can share everything in your heart with him, and he never forgets the person he meets. He has an amazing memory.” Talking about India's position globally, he said, “Now no one can take India lightly. If our Prime Minister gets a standing ovation in the US Parliament, then that standing ovation is not just for him, but it is also for 140 crore Indians.”

Wishing PM Narendra Modi on his birthday, Jeetendra said, “I will pray for their good health, long life and to move the country forward. Jai Hind. Jai Mata Di!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was born in Vadnagar in Gujarat on the 17th of September, 1950, came into power in 2014 and has ever since then been serving as the Prime Minister of India.

