Bhavana-starrer 'Anomie' becomes first Indian film to use Sound Particles

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) If one is to go by the claims made by the team of director Riyas Marath's eagerly awaited Malayalam crime thriller 'Anomie', the film, which features actors Rahman and Bhavana in the lead, has now emerged as India's first film in which the sound design software Sound Particles has been used.

The film's official handle on Instagram posted a video clip of an interview of actress Bhavana in which she said, "In this movie, they have used the sound design software called Sound Particles. It is the first time in India that we are using it in a movie. They have used it in movies like 'Weapons', 'Dune', 'Oppenheimer'. They (the sound particles team) have officially confirmed it. 'Anomie' is definitely a theatrical experience."

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on January 30 this year, is now slated to hit screens on February 6.

The film has triggered huge expectations ever since the makers released a teaser of the film a week ago.

The teaser released begins with a voice over that says, "Everyone, everywhere wants to live. The rich wants to live, the poor wants to live. Nobody wants to die." Even as this is narrated, a series of grim, intense scenes that involve cops appear.

Soon, another voiceover, this time in Malayalam, says, "The only thing that man fears is death." Rahman, a police officer, is shown confronting someone. He says, "You are a fucking psychopath" to which the other person,through what appears to be a mike, replies, "No, I am not."

Bhavana's character is seen saying, "Either he knows who is the killer or he is the killer" even as the cops gear up to hunt.

We next hear a voice, most likely that of the psychopath, say in a taunting tone, "Who is coming next, a man? or a force? A man with a force." Even as this voiceover plays, a series of intense action scenes play out.

The teaser makes it evident that the film revolves around the hunt the cops undertake to bring a psychopath to justice.

Apart from Bhavana and Rahman, the film will also feature Shebin Benson, Vishnu Agasthya, Binu Pappu and Arjun Lal in pivotal characters.

Produced by Dr Roy CJ, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Blitzkrieg Films, Bhavana, and Aadith Prassanakumar, the film has music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and cinematography by Sujith Sarang.

--IANS

