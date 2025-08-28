August 28, 2025 9:04 PM हिंदी

Bhavana Pandey reveals that Chunky Panday has a tattoo of her inked on him

Mumbai Aug 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Chunky Panday recently was in for a pleasant surprise on seeing a tattoo of himself inked on the chest of his die-hard fan.

Chunky shared the same on his social media account and his followers too were in for a sweet surprise. Director Farah Khan who was equally surprised, took to social media account and in her fun element lovingly mocked Chunky and his wife Bhavna. Sharing the post, she asked Bhavna to make a tattoo like Chunky’s fan on herself. "Fan ho to aisa!! (Should be a fan like this) @bhavanapandey waiting for you to get this tattoo now @chunkypanday @akash_gaikwad.chunky."

To this, Bhavana, bursting Farah Khan's bubble, revealed that infact Chunky has a tattoo of Bhavana inked on himself already. Resharing Farah Khan's post, Bhavana revealed, "Chunky has one of mine."

Not many know but Chunky Panday was one of the most desired men the 90's era of Bollywood. A lot of girls had a major crush on Chunky Panday and one of them was none other than Farah Khan herself. In a TV reality show, Khatra Khatra, long ago Farah had revealed that she had a huge crush on Chunky back in the day. Infact she also stated that she had befriended Chunky's wife Bhavana Pandey, just to work with her husband and then-boyfriend Chunky Panday.

Further in the conversation, and lovingly mocking Chunky, Farah had stated, "After working with him (Chunky), I am glad that nothing happened between us." Farah jokingly added, "I also thanked Bhavana for getting married to him!" Farah and Chunky Pandey are each others besties for over years and never leave a Chand to roast each other.

Bhavana and Chunky have been head over in love since their dating days, back in the mid 90s. The couple got married to each other on January 17 1998. The couple are parents to two daughters, Ananya and Rysa.

