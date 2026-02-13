Bharti Singh breaks down watching her two month old Kaju get his first vaccination

February 13, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Star comedian and new mommy Bharti Singh was recently seen breaking down as her newborn baby Kaju was getting injected as a part of the vaccination process.

In the video shared on her YouTube channel, Bharti revealed that her newborn baby Kaju, whose real name is Yashveer, was getting his first vaccination after birth. The star comedian was seen getting emotional and breaking down into tears as her two month old baby had to receive injections on both his legs.

Bharti’s husband Harssh Limbhaachiya was seen accompanying her and also helped the doctor manage and hold Kaju during the procedure.

Bharti who was unable to see her baby cry and endure pain, was seen standing at a distance. Overwhelmed by the moment, the new mommy admitted that seeing her baby in discomfort was heartbreaking, and that she could not control her tears during the entire process.

Bharti, earlier in her vlogs, had mentioned how post Kaju’s birth, her life has been revolving around him. She spoke about how her 90% of attention is dedicated to her new born baby boy Kaju.

Bharti also spoke of how her husband Harssh Limbaachiya has been her staunch pillar of support in this journey and that he takes complete care of their older son Gola so that he doesn't feel left out after Kaju's arrival.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly called him as Kaju and have officially named him as Yashveer.

Just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, Bharti was seen resuming work, and was seen at the shoot location for the third season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited".

Bharti and Harssh are already parents to a three-year-old son Lakshy Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a couple of years.

