Bharath-starrer 'Kaalidas 2' to hit screens on April 3

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The makers of director Sri Senthil's eagerly awaited investigative thriller, Kaalidas 2, featuring actor Bharath in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on April 3 this year.

The film, which is the second instalment in the superhit franchise 'Kaalidas', is being produced by Five Star K.Senthil and Dr. N. Yogeshwaran. Written and directed by Sri Senthil, who was also the director of the immensely popular first part, 'Kaalidas 2' will have Ajay Karthi playing the lead along with Bharath.

The film will also feature a host of actors including Bhavani Sre, Sangita, Abarnathi, Ananth Nag, TM Karthik and 'Singam' Jayavel.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is the sequel to the superhit film 'Kaalidas'. Next, it will mark the return of actress Sangita to the big screen after a long gap.

A teaser that the makers released some months ago begins with Bharath, who plays a cop in the film, receiving a call for help from a woman, who is shivering with fear. She tearfully says that she is scared and literally pleads with him to come.

We then hear a voice over that asks, "Can every sin here be forgiven? But then, in there is a punishment for every crime.As per law, there is some punishment. At the same time, the punishment for some crimes isn't delivered by external forces." The teaser shows that along with Bharath, Bhavani Sre too plays a cop in this film. The film has the tag line "Monster Hunt".

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the second instalment of the thriller will have more mystery, more danger, and take a deeper dive into the world of crime and justice.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Suresh Bala. Editing for the film is by Bhuvan Srinivasan while G Durairaj has served as its production designer.

The film's screenplay has been penned by Aravindan Anand and its art direction has been handled by 'Kaliyuga' A. Raja. The dances in the film have been choreographed by Bobby, while the stunts have been choreographed by Om Prakash.

Tapas Nayak is the audiographer for this film, the lyrics of whose songs have been penned by Mohanraj. Costumes in the film have been designed by Dorothy Jai (DJ).

--IANS

mkr/