Bharat will become Vishwaguru not by domination but by leading from within: Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that Bharat will become a superpower, but it must rise as Vishwaguru as well.

Bhagwat, in his speech at two day “New Horizons" lecture series on the occasion of the RSS centenary, further stated that Bharat will become Vishwaguru not by domination but by leading from within and by example.

“Becoming Vishwaguru requires hard work, including character-building, societal organisation, not domination. As long as Dharma drives Bharat as the sustaining force for all existence, it will retain this role and uplift the world,” he said.

The event, marking the RSS Centenary Year, was attended by over 900 eminent personalities, including actor Salman Khan, as well as prominent scientists, industrialists, and artists.

He clarified that Dharma is not "religion" but a "driver of the universe" and a sense of duty towards all living beings. He added that Dharma is a system of "Universal Discipline" that sustains all life. He argued that India is the only nation capable of providing a "third way" to the world, balancing the extremes of capitalism and communism through spiritual materialism.

“Hindu" isn't a foreign label imposed on others but an encompassing adjective for those connected to Bharat's ethos, including pride in the land, appreciation of its culture, and shared glory of ancestors. Divisions arise from external influences or internal forgetfulness, not from Hindu identity being from outside,” the RSS chief added.

“The RSS vision promotes reclaiming this shared indigenous heritage for social harmony (samajik samrasta) and national strength,” said Bhagwat. He claimed that Hindu identity is indigenous — not something that "came from outside." He reiterated that the "Hindu" identity is a cultural and civilizational umbrella.

He asserted that there is no "Ahindu" (non-Hindu) in India because all citizens share the same ancestry and cultural heritage, regardless of their current religion.

The RSS chief criticised the common use of the word dharmanirpekshata, often used for secularism, suggesting it is technically incorrect. He argued that the correct term is panthnirpekshata (neutrality towards different sects/ways of worship), as Dharma itself is a universal code of conduct that one cannot be "neutral" toward.

Bhagwat said that RSS has faced severe ups and downs, adding that, yet, through dedication, perseverance, and selfless work without seeking power or returns, the Sangh survived and grew stronger. These trials tested it but did not alter its path.

“The RSS's nature is described as Sanatan—eternal, timeless values drawn from Bharat's civilizational ethos. It is not reactionary or temporary but an unfolding of the Hindu nation's life mission,” said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief stressed that while external forms may evolve gradually—like a banyan seed sprouting and expanding—the core swabhav (intrinsic nature) did not change and will not. People may perceive ‘change’ due to new expressions, but it's simply unfolding, not deviation. “By staying anchored in Sanatan principles, the RSS navigates challenges without compromising ideals,” he noted.

